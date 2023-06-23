JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia gas flows through Ukraine could stop next year, Kyiv says” – Financial Times

“One of the last arteries carrying Russian gas to Europe could be shut off by the end of [2024] when Ukraine’s … contract with Gazprom expires … Ukrainian [Minister of Energy German] Galushchenko said … the chances of … [contract] renewal … were slim … [T]he [Ukrainian] route … accounts for almost 5 per cent of Europe[an] gas imports. … [Large Austrian energy company] OMV … said it would be ‘able to supply … customers even without Russian gas,’ having made preparations since .. [last year’s] invasion of Ukraine …. Gazprom could technically still send gas through Ukraine [without the contract] … booking capacity through auctions that its gas transmission system operator is obliged to hold, under European rules. …”