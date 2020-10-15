JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Dismisses Trump Hope of Nuclear Deal Before U.S. Vote” – Bloomberg/ Ilya Arkhipov, Henry Meyer, Vladimir Kuznetsov

“Russia dashed hopes of a [nuclear weapons] deal … before next month’s [U.S.] presidential election …. The U.S. proposal for a nuclear freeze … also cover[ing] tactical weapons ‘has long been known to us’ and is rejected by Russia because ‘we need to deal with their new strategic-range’ conventional arms too, including in space and missile defense, said [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei ] Ryabkov …. responding after U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said … there was an agreement in principle … between Trump and … Putin. … Despite Russia’s tough stance, the Kremlin has signaled it still wants a deal. …”