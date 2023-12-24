JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia and U.S. Heading for Major Escalation” – Newsweek/ Isabel van Brugen

“Russia and the U.S. could be headed for a major escalation, according to [Sergei Ryabkov, Russian deputy foreign minister responsible for ties with the U.S., arms control and non-proliferation.] … [Ryakkov] said … confiscation of frozen Russian assets could lead to diplomatic relations … being severed. … [R]eports emerged that the Biden administration could be close to seizing more than $300 billion in Russian central bank assets stashed in Western nations and handing them to Ukraine to aid its war effort. Newsweek couldn’t independently verify the reports …. Ties between Washington and Moscow have become increasingly strained …. Russian officials and guests on Russian state TV have routinely called for strikes on U.S. soil over aid and weapons provided … to Kyiv. …”