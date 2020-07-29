JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia and China in Talks About Building a Joint Moon Research Base” – CNS/ Dimitri Simes

“Looking to strengthen … space cooperation with China amid heightened geopolitical tensions with the United States, Russia is in talks with Beijing about the possibility of building a joint lunar research base. Dmitry Rogozin … head of … Roscosmos, held talks recently with … China National Space Administration[] director Zhang Kejian. He … [stated in an state television interview] that the two … ‘agreed that we will probably research the moon and build a lunar research base together, Russia and China.’ … amid signs of growing strain in the decades-long cooperation between the United States and Russia in space. …”