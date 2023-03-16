JRL NEWSWATCH: “Rename Russia? Zelenskyy wants to look into it; Change enemy’s name to ‘Muscovy,’ petition demands” – Politico.eu

“Ukrainians would like to rename Russia — and … Zelenskyy is interested …. A petition has … urg[ed] the Ukrainian government to officially change Russia’s name to ‘Muscovy,’ a term … originat[ing] in the 13th century … referr[ing] to large swathes of modern-day northwestern Russia. The move is part of a Ukrainian push to diminish what the Russians claim as their historic origin story. Senior Russian officials have already … criticized it as … a provocation. The recent row has its roots in a historical dispute over whether Russia or Ukraine can claim to be the legitimate successor of Kyivan Rus — the first state of the Eastern Slavs, which converted to Christianity. …”