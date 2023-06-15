JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s administration staff ‘are starting the day with a bottle of vodka and Security Council’s Dmitry Medvedev is often drunk when he writes his apocalyptic threats of nuclear war'” – Daily Mail (UK)
- “Sources close to the Kremlin say stress of Ukraine war is turning some to drink
- State banquets serve luxury cognac costing more than £6,000 a bottle
- Some Russian admin staff are said to be starting the day with a bottle of vodka”
Click here for: “Putin’s administration staff ‘are starting the day with a bottle of vodka and Security Council’s Dmitry Medvedev is often drunk when he writes his apocalyptic threats of nuclear war'” – Daily Mail (UK)/ Alan Glen
