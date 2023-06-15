JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s administration staff ‘are starting the day with a bottle of vodka and Security Council’s Dmitry Medvedev is often drunk when he writes his apocalyptic threats of nuclear war'” – Daily Mail (UK)

Headlines, Health, Epidemics, Substance Abuse, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Nuclear, Missile Defense, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
Dmitri Medvedev file photo
  • “Sources close to the Kremlin say stress of Ukraine war is turning some to drink
  • State banquets serve luxury cognac costing more than £6,000 a bottleMan in Silhoette with Bottle of Alcohol and Head in Hand
  • Some Russian admin staff are said to be starting the day with a bottle of vodka”

Click here for: “Putin’s administration staff ‘are starting the day with a bottle of vodka and Security Council’s Dmitry Medvedev is often drunk when he writes his apocalyptic threats of nuclear war'” – Daily Mail (UK)/ Alan Glen


[featured images are file photos from other occasions]
