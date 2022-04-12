JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Vows Russia Will Return to Moon, Despite Western Sanctions” – WSJ
“On anniversary of Moscow sending first human into orbit, president pledges repeat of Soviet success achieved ‘in complete technological isolation’”
“The U.S. and Russia have cooperated in space for nearly five decades, since … Apollo … docked with … Soyuz … in 1975 …. [J]oint habitation of the International Space Station began in … 2000, following years of cooperation to develop [it]. Since the U.S. retired its space shuttle fleet in 2011, American astronauts have repeatedly traveled to the space station aboard Russian rockets. … diminished recently following the success of … SpaceX …. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has threatened international space cooperation. … Roscosmos[] cast doubt on … future involvement in the ISS and said it was halting deliveries of rocket engines to the U.S. The European Space Agency … suspended cooperation with Russia on the planned ExoMars rover mission to hunt for signs of life on [Mars] …. Roscosmos also pulled out of cooperation at Europe’s space-launch facility in French Guiana. …”
