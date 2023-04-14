JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Risks Turning Russia Into China’s ‘Economic Colony’: CIA Director” – Newsweek/ John Feng
“[CIA] director … William Burns[] said Tuesday that … Putin’s military campaign in Ukraine was ‘a huge strategic failure,’ and that Moscow could soon become heavily reliant on Beijing to keep the Russian economy afloat. … As Western economies decoupled from Russia, the Kremlin turned to Beijing to backstop its losses. In 2022, two-way trade … grew by nearly 35 percent year-on-year as China snapped up cheaper Russian energy, accelerating their commercial relationship toward the $200 billion mark they have set for 2024. …”
