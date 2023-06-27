JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin, Prigozhin, and Russia’s Future; Caution should be our guiding principle” – The Nation/ Katrina vanden Heuvel

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
File Photo of Kremlin Tower, St. Basil's, Red Square at Night

“… Prigozhin lambasted the elite’s children as ‘shaking their tails on beaches’ while the children of ordinary Russian families are dying. … His fury both stokes and is fueled by widespread anger … [Russian] towns have been emptied by conscription[] and …  cemeteries seek more gravediggers. … It would be reckless to dismiss the possibility that the regime’s internal troubles may be deeper than they appear. … [I]t is … possible … Putin still faces serious internal turmoil. He has long suppressed alternatives to his reign …. [M]any here and in the West would welcome such a development. But we should also be aware of the severe risks and danger that would come from the Russian state’s disintegration. … the terrifying possibility of Russian loss of control of its nuclear weapons …. the humanitarian catastrophe of a new refugee crisis …. [and] a real possibility … of new waves of repression: shutting down Internet access, … more censorship, adding new groups to foreign enemies’ list. Even if Putin prevails … against Wagner, he is … weakened …. It would be a grave mistake, however, to try to turn Russia’s distraction to immediate advantage. Instead, the fact that Russia is weakened in its military effort in Ukraine offers a rare and dramatic opportunity when smart and tough diplomacy could engage and positively advance two major issues: command and control over nuclear weapons and the humane resolution of a war.”

Click here for: “Putin, Prigozhin, and Russia’s Future; Caution should be our guiding principle” – The Nation/ Katrina vanden Heuvel


[featured image is file photo from another occasion]
 
Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,