JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Has Staked Russia’s Resources on Victory in Ukraine. Can the West Match Him?” – WSJ

Europe, EU, Headlines, History, Soviet Union, JRL NewsBlog, NATO, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Kremlin leader seeks to turn advantage in manpower and munitions into battlefield progress, while Western will and assistance for Kyiv waver

“… [P]olitical paralysis in the U.S. and Europe … threaten[] … [Ukrainian] … [access to[] arms and money … [T]he Russian army’s limitations … suggest it is more likely to grind out [just] small gains …. The Ukrainian army is short of infantry after … heavy casualties in its … counteroffensive and [last winter’s] bloody defense of … Bakhmut …. [With] a dysfunctional draft system plagued by corruption, many … replacements are … in their 40s … with too little training. Shortages of ammunition … mean Ukraine is unlikely … to mount another major offensive [soon] …. [T]he Russian army … struggl[es] to achieve any notable breakthroughs, despite … numerical advantages in troops and equipment. [Russian] infantry and vehicles are [now] often older and of lower quality than [before]. Both sides … find[] it hard to advance across open, heavily mined terrain beneath skies buzzing with drones … attack[ing] … or direct[ing] accurate artillery …. Even at Avdiivka, Russia’s [current] main target …, it[]s … [is] inching forward at a huge cost in men and materiel. Ukraine’s weary forces [reportedly] can still mount an effective defense along the 600-mile front if they husband their resources, limiting Russia to local gains …. [Ukraine’s] defense ministry … is planning to build new defensive fortifications, having seen how effective Russia’s entrenched defenses in southern Ukraine were ….”

Click here for: “Putin Has Staked Russia’s Resources on Victory in Ukraine. Can the West Match Him?” – WSJ/ Marcus Walker

Leave a comment

Comment