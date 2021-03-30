JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin felt minor side effects from COVID-19 vaccine – Ifax” – Reuters

Coronavirus, Covid-19 Pandemic, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
File Photo of Blue-Gloved Hand Holding Syringe and Injecting Arm, adapted from image at nih.gov

“… Putin said … he … experienced minor side effects from the coronavirus vaccine … Interfax … reported, citing a TV interview. [According to Putin, symptoms included] ‘… slight pain in [his] muscles[,] … [but his] temperature was normal,’ …. [with] an uncomfortable feeling on the [injection] site …. Putin did not reveal which of three Russian vaccines he [received] …. Coronavirus File Photo adapted from image at cdc.govPutin said … 4.3 million out of 144 million Russians [have received] two shots of a vaccine. Russia has registered over 4.5 million coronavirus infections …”

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]

