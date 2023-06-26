JRL NEWSWATCH: “Prigozhin’s armed insurrection/mutiny/rebellion” – Michael Kofman
(Michael Kofman – twitter.com/KofmanMichael – June 25, 2023)
“A few thoughts on Prigozhin’s armed insurrection/mutiny/rebellion. For now it appears over. … Prigozhin launched a mutiny that ultimately challenged Putin’s power, and the system. This was not a traditional coup, but with Putin’s video and FSB statements it became a challenge that would reveal the extent of brittleness in the regime. It wasn’t a good showing for Russian state capacity or competence to respond to this kind of challenge. …” [tweet thread should load below; for original post, click twitter.com/KofmanMichael/status/1672999622032195584 or threadreaderapp.com/thread/1672999622032195584.html]
A few thoughts on Prigozhin’s armed insurrection/mutiny/rebellion. For now it appears over. Wagner seems to be standing down, and leaving Rostov for LNR. Prigozhin launched a mutiny that ultimately challenged Putin’s power, and the system. Thread. 1/
— Michael Kofman (@KofmanMichael) June 25, 2023
