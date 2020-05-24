JRL NEWSWATCH: “Oldest cousin of Native Americans found in Russia” – Science Magazine/ Michael Price

Arctic, History, Soviet Union, JRL NewsBlog, Population Disaster, Demographics, Race, Ethnic, Extremism, Xenophobia, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Map Depicting Beringia Land Bridge Across Bering Strait, adapted from image at nps.gov

“A new study has revealed … a 14,000-year-old tooth belonging to a close cousin of today’s Native Americans … thousands of kilometers from the landmass that once connected Eurasia and the Americas. … suggest[ing] the Siberian ancestors of North America’s Indigenous peoples were more widespread and mobile …. Sometime about 20,000 years ago, people began to cross the eastern tip of Siberia onto Beringia[, a land bridge connecting Siberia with Alaska] …. Exactly where they lived and roamed in Siberia before that … has long been a mystery. …”

Click here for: “Oldest cousin of Native Americans found in Russia” – Science Magazine/ Michael Price

