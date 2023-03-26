JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Not easy’ to seize Russia assets, says EU task force head” – AFP
“The [EU]’s plans to seize Russian assets … prioritising state assets of around US$350 billion (S$466.5 billion), [reportedly] are unprecedented and tricky …. ‘Nothing is simple’ when it comes to finding the massive sums intended to be diverted to pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction … Anders Ahnlid said …. But Europe plans to be ‘innovative’ …. Private assets are often protected by dummy companies …. But … ‘it is natural that this aggressor should pay and make up for the brutal destruction of Ukraine that is taking place.'”
