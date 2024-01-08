JRL NEWSWATCH: “Nord Stream Probe Hampered by Resistance From Poland” – WSJ
“Investigators hope Warsaw’s new government will shed light on gas-pipeline attack after previous administration’s reluctance to disclose potentially crucial evidence.”
“Polish officials have resisted cooperating with an international probe into the sabotage of the Nord Stream natural-gas pipelines and failed to disclose potentially crucial evidence, according to European investigators …. [They reportedly] have been slow to provide information and withheld key evidence about the alleged saboteurs’ movements on Polish soil …. European investigators have long believed the attack was launched from Ukraine via Poland … Warsaw’s failure to fully cooperate [reportedly] has made it hard to establish whether the attack happened with or without the former Polish government’s knowledge ….”