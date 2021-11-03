JRL NEWSWATCH: “Nord Stream 2 Is Still Months From Easing Europe’s Gas Woes” – Bloomberg

“… Nord Stream 2 may need a few more months to clear remaining red tape … to help ease Europe’s energy crunch. The Baltic Sea project … has raised concerns over the Kremlin’s control of [European] energy supplies … [It] is complete [but is] … awaiting certification from national and [EU] authorities. … Putin has pledged to step up gas supply … [saying] Nord Stream 2 can be activated ‘the day after’ regulatory sign-off. … [But] the pipeline might not be approved until May if regulators use all the time … allowed. Soaring energy prices coupled with below-capacity deliveries in recent weeks have prompted [European] accusations … that Russia is curbing supply to pile pressure on authorities to grant certification …”