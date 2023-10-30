JRL NEWSWATCH: “New danger for Ukraine: Taking Israel’s side in war against Hamas and Gaza” – Washington Post

“… Zelensky’s immediate and forceful support for Israel … against Hamas has imperiled almost a year of concerted efforts … to win the support of Arab and Muslim nations in [Ukraine’s] war against Russia. Zelensky’s early statements … after the surprise attack by Hamas … [killing] more than 1,400 Israelis … helped Ukraine stay in the international spotlight, and … firmly on the side of the United States. Zelensky’s position also drew attention to the increasingly close relationship between Russia and Iran, … a main sponsor of Hamas, a sworn enemy of Israel, and also an important supplier of drones and other weapons for Moscow. Hamas and Russia are the ‘same evil, and the only difference is that there is a terrorist organization that attacked Israel and here is a terrorist state that attacked Ukraine,’ Zelensky said … to NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly … Oct. 9. …”