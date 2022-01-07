JRL NEWSWATCH: “NATO weighs Russia’s security offer to end Ukraine standoff” – AP

“… Much contained in … documents … Moscow has made public — a draft agreement with NATO countries and the offer of a treaty between Russia and the United States — appears to be a non-starter [for NATO] …. NATO would have to agree to halt all membership plans, not just with Ukraine, and end military exercises close to Russia’s borders. … Russia would respect … international commitments it’s signed … on limiting wargames, and end aircraft buzzing incidents and other low-level hostilities. … [S]uch an agreement would require NATO to reject a key part of its founding treaty. … [under which NATO] can invite in any willing European country that can contribute to security … [and] fulfil[l] … obligations of membership. …”