JRL NEWSWATCH: “NATO Has No Good News for Ukraine” – Foreign Policy

“… [In] 2008 … NATO officially welcomed Ukraine’s aspirations for membership …. Now, after a full-scale Russian invasion, [Ukraine] is being asked to wait longer, without a timeline …. [T]he alliance … offers [Ukraine] perhaps the only chance at dodging future Russian attacks on its sovereignty. … Ukraine [reportedly] will not be invited to join NATO at the alliance’s yearly summit …. Allies are … putting together a package … includ[ing] less-than-full membership and security assurances … far from what Ukraine believes it needs to ward off future Russian attacks. … Ukrainians say they are grateful for any support and upgrade … NATO is willing to offer. … [S]ome Ukrainians were still disappointed …. There is growing frustration among Eastern and central European states that see Russia’s ever-threatening demeanor to Ukraine as a risk to their sovereignty, too, and believe … bigger NATO nations are creating deliberately watered-down security guarantees for Ukraine. These larger NATO countries … emphasiz[e] that they are committed to the [2008] promise … that Ukraine will [someday] be … part of NATO … just not yet, nor in the foreseeable future.”