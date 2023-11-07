JRL NEWSWATCH: “NATO freezes a Cold War-era security pact after Russia pulls out, raising questions on arms control” – AP

“NATO member[s] … that signed a key Cold War-era security treaty froze their participation in the pact on Tuesday just hours after Russia pulled out, raising fresh questions about the future of [European] arms control agreements …. Many of NATO’s 31 allies are parties to the Treaty of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe … aimed at preventing Cold War rivals from massing forces at or near … mutual borders. The CFE was signed in November 1990 as the Soviet bloc was crumbling … not fully ratified until two years later. … NATO said its members remain committed ‘to reduce military risk, and prevent misperceptions and conflicts.’ It said [NATO] will continue to ‘consult on and assess the implications of the current security environment and its impact on the security’ of the Euro-Atlantic region.”