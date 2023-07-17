JRL NEWSWATCH: “NATO did not give Volodymyr Zelensky everything he wanted. But he still got a lot.” – The Economist
“… [NATO] leaders … affirm[ed] … ‘Ukraine’s future is in NATO’ … [declaring] ‘[w]e will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met’ …. [Meanwhile] G7 countries … issued a joint declaration setting out general principles on … ‘enduring’ support for Ukraine. … work[ing] towards ‘specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements’ … [to] build up Ukraine’s armed forces, including … air defence, artillery, armoured vehicles and warplanes … add[ing] that Russian state assets abroad would remain ‘immobilised until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine,’ the strongest commitment to date to force Russia to pay for Ukrainian reconstruction ….”
