JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow, Center of Russia’s Coronavirus Crisis, Emerges From Lockdown” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons

“… Moscow has been at the center of Russia’s novel coronavirus pandemic, with 40% of the country’s nearly half million infections. … Russia is recording about 9,000 new cases a day. On Tuesday, Moscow reported just over 1,500 new cases … [down] from … nearly 2,000 daily cases … recently. … [T]otal … [Russian] deaths … stand[] at 6,142, [with] about half … in Moscow. … Authorities said the number … had stabilized enough to warrant … relaxation of restrictions. But political considerations were behind the decision, according to some analysts and … critics. … Putin plans to hold a[] … Victory Day military parade on … Red Square … [and a] July 1 … national vote on constitutional changes that could allow … Putin to remain in power until 2036. …”