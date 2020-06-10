JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow, Center of Russia’s Coronavirus Crisis, Emerges From Lockdown” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons
“Infections remain high as city authorities begin reopening and Putin prepares for parade, referendum”
“… Moscow has been at the center of Russia’s novel coronavirus pandemic, with 40% of the country’s nearly half million infections. … Russia is recording about 9,000 new cases a day. On Tuesday, Moscow reported just over 1,500 new cases … [down] from … nearly 2,000 daily cases … recently. … [T]otal … [Russian] deaths … stand[] at 6,142, [with] about half … in Moscow. … Authorities said the number … had stabilized enough to warrant … relaxation of restrictions. But political considerations were behind the decision, according to some analysts and … critics. … Putin plans to hold a[] … Victory Day military parade on … Red Square … [and a] July 1 … national vote on constitutional changes that could allow … Putin to remain in power until 2036. …”
You must log in to post a comment.