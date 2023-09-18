JRL NEWSWATCH: “Luttwak: Poland Is Not the Model NATO Ally” – WSJ/ Edward N. Luttwak
“It wastes money on fancy helicopters and target-only frigates while not doing what responsible countries near Russia must do.”
“… [S]tation[ing] U.S. troops in Poland … would legitimate and perpetuate the irresponsible Polish policy that wastes money on fancy helicopters and target-only frigates in the Baltic Sea, while not doing what responsible countries near Russia must do. That is, to conscript their youth for short and intensive training for subsequent service in equipped reserve units that can be mobilized quickly to defend their country — with the support of allied air power, if necessary, but with no need of U.S. or other foreign troops. …”
By comparison, Finland has 5.5 million people and can deploy 250,000 soldiers on short notice. Sweden restored conscription after Russia took Crimea. Meanwhile, Poland has a population of roughly 40 million but only had 42,000 trained soldiers at the start of the Russo-Ukrainian War.
