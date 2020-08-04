JRL NEWSWATCH: “Lukashenko cancels state of the nation speech as health fails” – bne Intellinews

“… Lukashenko cancelled his annual state of the nation speech … admitt[ing] … having the [COVID-19] coronavirus. … ‘Today you are meeting a man who managed to survive the coronavirus on his feet. … Asymptomatic. … No-one will die from coronavirus in our country[,] … my firm conviction judging by analysis not only of previous years. … Almost 97% of Belarusians have been infected,’ Lukashenko said during a televised government meeting. … [But] … at another meeting … [he had] a catheter … in one arm and complained he was ‘hot’ ….”