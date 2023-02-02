JRL NEWSWATCH: “Liberal Columbia Journalism Review offers scathing indictment of New York Times’ Russiagate coverage” – Fox

“… [L]iberal media watchdog … Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) published a wide-ranging retrospective of the media’s Russiagate coverage … examin[ing] several news organizations and their various roles throughout the Trump-Russia saga, leveling the most criticism toward The New York Times. ‘No narrative did more to shape Trump’s relations with the press than Russiagate. The story, which included the Steele dossier and the Mueller report among other totemic moments, resulted in Pulitzer Prizes as well as embarrassing retractions and damaged careers,’ CJR executive editor Kyle Pope wrote …. In his ‘afterword’ section, [investigative reporter Jeff] Gerth concluded ‘the erosion of journalistic norms and the media’s own lack of transparency about its work’ have fueled distrust in the media broadly and that reporting facts that ‘run counter to the prevailing narrative.’ …”