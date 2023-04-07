JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin Sees No Prospect of Chinese Mediation on Ukraine” – AFP/ Moscow Times

“The Kremlin on Thursday said it saw no “prospect” for China to mediate the Ukraine conflict and that it had “no other way” than to press on with its offensive. The comments came as French President Emmanuel Macron was in Beijing to try to dissuade China from supporting Moscow’s campaign. … China has outlined a proposal for peace in Ukraine, but it remains vague and the United States has dismissed it as opening the path for Russia to keep territories it has seized. …”