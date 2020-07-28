JRL NEWSWATCH: “Joe Biden May Want to Forget About the Russia Investigation” – Wall Street Journal/ Gerard Baker

File Photo of Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in front of U.S. Flag and Russian Flag, adapted from image from RIA Novosti

“The candidate struggles to field softballs from friendly media. What if he were asked real questions?”

“… It’s well past time … Biden was asked … hard questions about what he knew about … the [Obama] administration[‘s] [campaign] … to paint … Trump as an asset of Russian intelligence. When he digitally tiptoes out … the former [Obama] vice president is typically tossed … gentle softballs from friends at MSNBC, CNN or … other … Democratic Party activists. … [Regarding Russiagate, there is a] mound of evidence … [of] serious malfeasance by [Obama administration] officials. … File Photo of Susan Rice and Barack Hussein Obama in St. Petersburg Russia, with Mural of St. Petersburg Scene in Background, adapted from image at whitehouse.govWe know … Biden was kept abreast of … the investigation. … We know … his boss wanted to be told everything … FBI investigators were doing. We know … Susan Rice … Obama[] national security adviser … a leading contender for … Biden’s vice presidential pick, was … closely involved … reviewing aspects of the FBI’s activities. What else did … Biden know? … Biden’s widening memory lapses were once thought by advisers to be a critical electoral liability. …”

Click here for: “Joe Biden May Want to Forget About the Russia Investigation; The candidate struggles to field softballs from friendly media. What if he were asked real questions?” – Wall Street Journal/ Gerard Baker

