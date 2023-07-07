JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is Russia Really Becoming China’s Vassal?” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace/ Mikhail Korostikov

File Photo of Beijing Temple, adapted from image at lbl.gov

“China may have the opportunity to turn Russia into its vassal, but it has no compelling reason to do so.”

“…. Moscow … is betting on China in the global confrontation with the West …. The trade turnover between the two countries, which reached a record $190 billion last year, increased by another 39 percent in the first quarter of [2023] compared with the same period in 2022. … [A]ll of this has prompted talk that Beijing is using its economic leverage and Russia’s rupture with the West to turn Moscow into a compliant puppet, forcing humiliating, one-sided concessions. … The more than tenfold difference in the size of the two economies has [raised the notion of] ‘vassal dependence’ … [B]ut the shared interests of both countries’ leaderships and the strategic logic of the confrontation with the West create a solid foundation for reasonably equal cooperation. Within that interaction, China does have a certain opportunity to turn Russia into its vassal [] but … has no compelling reasons to do so[,] [a] situation … unlikely to change in the next five to ten years.”

