JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is NATO Ready for Chaos in Russia?” – Foreign Policy/ Angela Stent

“… [Prigozhin’s] short-lived mutiny … reminded the world that autocrats appear to be stable — until they are not. As NATO leaders convene … they will focus on the immediate challenge of the Russia-Ukraine war …. [b]ut the Western alliance will inevitably confront having to deal with a less stable nuclear-armed Russia. NATO has returned to its original mission of containment — the Soviet Union then, an increasingly aggressive Russia now. … [T]he ability to accomplish that mission will depend on who might come to power after … Putin. … [A] managed transition might not work if the new [Russian] leader decided not to protect the interests of the Putin elite. In that case, or if Putin suddenly departed … with no chosen successor, a power struggle would ensue, similar to what happened after … Stalin …. A more unstable Russia with different elements of the security services supporting opposing sides could raise new concerns about … nuclear warheads. Europe would likely see a wave of refugees. …”