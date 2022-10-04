JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Ukraine’s South, Fierce Fighting and Deadly Costs” – New York Times
“The offensive in the south was the most highly anticipated military action of the summer. Ukraine is making gains, but the fighting is grinding, grueling and steep in casualties.”
“… Ukraine’s southern offensive … [seeks] to push the Russians back from a strategic region along the coast, bolster the confidence of a battered citizenry and prove to allies that Ukraine could make good use of Western-supplied weapons. … Ukraine is regaining territory in the south, though slowly, and … Putin … is concerned enough about suffering an embarrassing setback that he [reportedly] has refused to let his commanders retreat from … Kherson …. The fighting [reportedly] is grinding, grueling and steep in casualties …. Russian forces are deeply dug in …. Ukrainian officials … are racing to recapture territory before the October rains turn the roads … into impassable sludge. …”
