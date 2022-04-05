JRL NEWSWATCH: “In targeted Russian economy, businesses operate without Western products; Sanctions and the withdrawal of foreign firms are hitting small businesses especially hard.” – Washington Post
“… [A]s Russia faces … international sanctions … [and] the impact of Western businesses shunning the country[,] [t]housands of small and medium businesses — including restaurants, bars, beauty salons, consultancies, transportation, logistics companies and others — face … [multiple] problems. As real wages plummet, consumption falls, inflation escalates and supply chain problems choke the economy, the crisis is devastating private businesses. … Russians are facing a slew of economic problems, from a shortage of paper — it’s bring your own to many clinics for printing diagnostic reports — to a lack of Western medicines, spare parts and computer chips. …”
Mary IlyushinaClick here for: “In targeted Russian economy, businesses operate without Western products; Sanctions and the withdrawal of foreign firms are hitting small businesses especially hard.” – Washington Post/ Robyn Dixon,
