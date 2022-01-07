JRL NEWSWATCH: In Kazakhstan, Putin Again Seizes on Unrest to Try to Expand Influence” – New York Times

“… The arrival in Kazakhstan of 2,500 troops from a Russian-led military alliance amid … violent protest was the fourth time in … two years … Moscow has flexed its muscle in neighboring states — Belarus, Armenia and Ukraine being the other[s] …. Among … soldiers sent to Kazakhstan were members of the 45th Brigade, an elite Spetsnaz … unit infamous for … operations in … Chechnya … also active [since then] in South Ossetia … [during Georgia’s] war with Russia; in Crimea …; and in Syria. When Kazakhstan … [left] the Soviet Union three decades ago, it held the world’s fourth-biggest stock of nuclear weapons[] [and] vast reserves of oil …. Since then, Kazakhstan has given up its nuclear arms, welcomed American energy giants like Chevron and Exxon Mobil to develop its oil fields and become such a … [U.S.] partner [praised by Joe Biden] … last September

… [as a country the U.S.] is proud to call … a friend.’ …”