JRL NEWSWATCH: “In a break with the past, U.S. is using intel to fight an info war with Russia, even when the intel isn’t rock solid” – NBC

”It doesn’t have to be solid intelligence,’ one U.S. official said. ‘It’s more important to get out ahead of them [the Russians], Putin specifically, before they do something.”

“… U.S. officials [saying] they had indications suggesting Russia might be preparing to use chemical agents in Ukraine. … [was] one of a string of examples of the … administration’s breaking with recent precedent by deploying declassified intelligence as part of an information war against Russia. The administration [reportedly] has done so even when the intelligence wasn’t rock solid … to keep … Putin off balance. Coordinated by the White House National Security Council, the unprecedented intelligence releases [reportedly] have been so frequent and voluminous … that intelligence agencies had to devote more staff members to work on … declassification … scrubbing the information so it wouldn’t betray sources and methods. Observers of all stripes have called it a bold and so far successful strategy — although not one without risks. …”

Click here for: “In a break with the past, U.S. is using intel to fight an info war with Russia, even when the intel isn’t rock solid; ‘It doesn’t have to be solid intelligence,’ one U.S. official said. ‘It’s more important to get out ahead of them [the Russians], Putin specifically, before they do something.'” – NBC News/ Ken Dilanian, Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee, Dan De Luce


