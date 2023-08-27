JRL NEWSWATCH: “How the suspected death of Prigozhin could impact Russia’s stability [Angela Stent]” – PBS

“Angela Stent …: Oh, I think Putin would have enough reason to [want] Prigozhin dead.

After all, Prigozhin challenged the Kremlin. He challenged the conduct of the war. He had a populist message to Russians that, while their children were dying and their husbands dying in Ukraine, the children of the elite were in the South of France enjoying themselves.

… It’s also really to try and deter other people in the elite, in the military from challenging Putin again, just making them understand what will happen to them if they do. …”