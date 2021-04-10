JRL NEWSWATCH: “House of the dead: Does the Kremlin want Alexei Navalny to die in prison? It is beginning to look like it” – The Economist

File Photo of Alexei Navalny Marching on Street with Others in Background; adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

“… Putin may have hoped that locking up … political opponent [Navalny] in a harsh [Pokrov] penal colony would finally put him out of sight and out of mind. … [Navalny] has been on a hunger strike … protesting … the appalling conditions of his confinement … deprived … of sleep and … medical care. … [with] a fever and breathing problems. Three men in his barrack have been diagnosed with tuberculosis … common in Russian prisons. … Navalny, who survived … being poisoned with [nerve agent] Novichok … also suffer[s] severe back pain and numbness in both legs. … Russia’s prison service … labelled him an escape risk … [which] means [Navalny] can be woken every hour during the night by … shining a torch in his face. …”

