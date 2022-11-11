JRL NEWSWATCH: “Here’s the sad truth about election-related disinformation” – Washington Post

“Russian interference is so 2016. While this year’s midterms revealed that disinformation threats from foreign adversaries remain real as ever, they have also shown great danger right here at home. The elections went off … with relatively few snags, and few allegations of fraud (so far) compared with the aftermath of the 2020 presidential contest. Yet even before the vote, mischief-makers sowed doubts. Foreign actors were still at work. Their efforts have been entangled with — and enabled by — domestic ones. Usual suspects Russia, Iran and China have differing priorities when it comes to policy particulars, but they all desire the destabilization of U.S. democracy. The bulk of their influence efforts have always focused on amplifying and accelerating our divisions. …”