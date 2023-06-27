JRL NEWSWATCH: “Gripped by Uncertainty After Mutiny, Russians Note Absence of Kremlin Leaders” – New York Times
“Neither Vladimir V. Putin nor the leader of the Wagner mercenary group made public appearances on Sunday, a day after an armed rebellion shook the nation.”
“Confusion and uncertainty pervaded Russia on Sunday … [N]either … Putin nor … Prigozhin, … head of a mutinous mercenary group, appear[ed] anywhere in public a day after the most profound government crisis in three decades — an open military rebellion — appeared defused. Even as state television tried to trumpet the fact that Russian unity and ‘maturity’ had prevailed, independent commentators assessing the damage concluded that … Putin’s aura of infallibility and invincibility had been punctured. … [S]ome wondered aloud why much of Russia’s leadership was being neither seen nor heard. …”
