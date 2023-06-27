JRL NEWSWATCH: “Gripped by Uncertainty After Mutiny, Russians Note Absence of Kremlin Leaders” – New York Times

File Photo of Red Square, Kremlin, Environs, adapted from image at state.gov

“Neither Vladimir V. Putin nor the leader of the Wagner mercenary group made public appearances on Sunday, a day after an armed rebellion shook the nation.”

“Confusion and uncertainty pervaded Russia on Sunday … [N]either … Putin nor … Prigozhin, … head of a mutinous mercenary group, appear[ed] anywhere in public a day after the most profound government crisis in three decades — an open military rebellion — appeared defused. Even as state television tried to trumpet the fact that Russian unity and ‘maturity’ had prevailed, independent commentators assessing the damage concluded that … Putin’s aura of infallibility and invincibility had been punctured. … [S]ome wondered aloud why much of Russia’s leadership was being neither seen nor heard. …”

