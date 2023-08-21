JRL NEWSWATCH: “Following Xi’s lead? Russia takes closer look at Chinese ideology.” – Christian Science Monitor

China, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Europe, EU, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Oil, Gas, Energy, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War
File Photo of Beijing Temple, adapted from image at lbl.gov

- links to ad -

“Is Russia’s future aligned with China? Many in Moscow think so, seeing the two countries’ visions aligning not just geopolitically, but also ideologically – though it may cost Russia considerably.”

“… Russia’s turn toward Asia, and China in particular, has been greatly accelerated by souring relations with the West …. Western sanctions [have] made it a matter of urgent necessity …. China’s own disputes and tariff wars … have boosted the tendency for the two … to seek … joint solutions. … In the first half of this year alone, trade turnover increased by almost 40% with Russia redirecting to Asia energy exports that formerly went to Europe, and buying much more from China, including consumer goods …. The list of long-term joint ventures, largely an outgrowth of agreements at the highest level, looks substantial, including space, aviation, energy infrastructure, and nuclear engineering. But … some … deals are reportedly troubled. … [For example,] the much discussed Power of Siberia II gas pipeline project … [intended to] replace … now-defunct [European] Nordstream pipelines … remains mired in red tape and a Chinese reluctance to commit. … One overriding question concerns China’s support for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. …”

Click here for: “Following Xi’s lead? Russia takes closer look at Chinese ideology.” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,