JRL NEWSWATCH: “Following Xi’s lead? Russia takes closer look at Chinese ideology.” – Christian Science Monitor

“… Russia’s turn toward Asia, and China in particular, has been greatly accelerated by souring relations with the West …. Western sanctions [have] made it a matter of urgent necessity …. China’s own disputes and tariff wars … have boosted the tendency for the two … to seek … joint solutions. … In the first half of this year alone, trade turnover increased by almost 40% with Russia redirecting to Asia energy exports that formerly went to Europe, and buying much more from China, including consumer goods …. The list of long-term joint ventures, largely an outgrowth of agreements at the highest level, looks substantial, including space, aviation, energy infrastructure, and nuclear engineering. But … some … deals are reportedly troubled. … [For example,] the much discussed Power of Siberia II gas pipeline project … [intended to] replace … now-defunct [European] Nordstream pipelines … remains mired in red tape and a Chinese reluctance to commit. … One overriding question concerns China’s support for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. …”