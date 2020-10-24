JRL NEWSWATCH: “FBI in possession of Hunter Biden’s purported laptop, sources say” – Fox/ Jake Gibson, Brooke Singman

“The FBI and Justice Department concur with DNI Ratcliffe that the laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.”

“The FBI … possess[es] … [Hunter Biden’s purported] laptop … contain[ing] emails revealing … foreign business dealings, including … in Ukraine and China [according to senior administration officials] …. emails … first obtained by the New York Post … reveal[ing] … Hunter Biden allegedly introduced … then-vice president[] [Joe Biden] to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings less than a year before he pressured File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium with U.S. Seal, With Ukrainian and U.S. Flags in Background[Ukrainian] government officials … to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin … investigating the company’s founder. The Post report revealed that Biden, at Hunter’s request, met with the executive, Vadym Pozharskyi, … in Washington, D.C. … [who later emailed appreciation for the meeting] …. [A 2017] email … obtained by Fox News[] … discuss[ed] … ‘renumeration packages’ for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. … appear[ing] to identify Hunter Biden as ‘Chair/ Vice Chair depending on an agreement with CEFC,’ …. includ[ing] a note that ‘Hunter has some office expectations ….’ with [a] proposed equity split referenc[ing] ’20’ for ‘H’ and ’10 held by H for the big guy?’ …. Sources … [said] ‘the big guy’ … reference[d] … former vice president [Joe Biden] ….”FBI Headquarters File Photo

