JRL NEWSWATCH: “Europe accuses U.S. of profiting from war; EU officials attack Joe Biden over sky-high gas prices, weapons sales and trade as Vladimir Putin’s war threatens to destroy Western unity.” – Politico

“… Top European officials are furious with Joe Biden’s administration … accus[ing] … Americans of making a fortune from the war, while EU countries suffer. … The biggest point of tension [recently]… has been Biden’s green subsidies and taxes that Brussels says unfairly tilt trade away from the EU Map of Europe, adapted from image at loc.gov and threaten to destroy European industries. Despite formal [European] objections … Washington has … shown no sign of backing down. … [D]isruption caused by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is tipping European economies into recession, with inflation rocketing and a devastating squeeze on energy supplies threatening [winter] blackouts and rationing …. [A]ttempt[ing] to reduce … reliance on Russian energy, EU countries are turning to [U.S.] gas … but the price Europeans pay is almost four times … [what] the same fuel costs in America. Then there’s the likely surge in orders for American-made military kit as European armies run short after sending weapons to Ukraine. …”

Click here for: “Europe accuses U.S. of profiting from war; EU officials attack Joe Biden over sky-high gas prices, weapons sales and trade as Vladimir Putin’s war threatens to destroy Western unity.” – Politico/ Barbara Moens, Jakob Hanke Vela, Jacop Barigazzi

