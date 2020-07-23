JRL NEWSWATCH: “Drew Holden: Remember the Steele dossier? ….” – twitter post

(Drew Holden – @DrewHolden360 – twitter post – July 22, 2020)

Drew Holden:

“Remember the Steele dossier? … Now that its been thoroughly discredited, anyone care for a trip down memory lane about how folks in the media hyped it up because it made Trump look bad? …”

[embedded live feed of twitter post should load below; click here for direct link: twitter.com/DrewHolden360/status/1285363642930798596; twitter post, in turn, includes link to wsj.com/articles/newly-declassified-documents-suggest-fbi-was-wary-by-early-2017-of-steele-dossier-11595174264]

Remember the Steele dossier? It went to hell today, barely making news. Now that its been thoroughly discredited, anyone care for a trip down memory lane about how folks on the left & in the media hyped it up because it made Trump look bad? 🧵Thread🧵https://t.co/SUfR73PzcP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

