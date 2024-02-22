JRL NEWSWATCH: “Does the West’s Ukraine policy need a reality check?” – Brookings

“… [T]he outlook appears bleak: both sides have sustained horrific losses, millions of Ukrainians remain displaced or in exile, and there is no plausible sign of an end to the violence. Western capitals are struggling to supply funds and ammunition to Kyiv … [T]he Kremlin seemingly draws on limitless supplies and political support from authoritarian allies and continues to pound Ukrainian cities to rubble. … Is Russia winning …? Should the United States and its allies push Ukraine to negotiate …? How can the United States and its allies best ensure security and stability in Ukraine and Europe? Should NATO take further steps toward Ukrainian membership at its 75th-anniversary summit in Washington in July? What concrete steps should the United States and Europe take … to prevent … Ukrainian defeat? What would the consequences of a Russian victory be for the trans-Atlantic alliance? …”