JRL NEWSWATCH: “Deterring Russia and Iran: Improving Effectiveness and Finding Efficiencies” – RAND
“Recommendations
- Adopt more-specific ways of describing adversary actions than ‘malign influence.’ Tailored deterrence strategies require a more precise definition ….
- Align U.S. forward presence to reinforce clear deterrence logics ….
- Clarify the logic of bomber task force and naval presence missions to ensure that the deployments strengthen deterrence ….
- Consider cost in the implementation of force employment concepts, differentiating between applications of dynamic force employment or agile combat employment that are fertile for generating efficiencies and those that generate additional requirements ….
- Should resource considerations lead to a reduction in U.S. operations, activities, and investments for deterrence, be attentive to how such reductions are communicated and executed ….”
:: Click here for: “Deterring Russia and Iran: Improving Effectiveness and Finding Efficiencies” – RAND/ Jeffrey Martini, Andrew Radin, Alyssa Demus, Krystyna Marcinek, Dara Massicot, Katherine Pfrommer, Ashley L. Rhoades, Chandler Sachs, Karen M. Sudkamp, David E. Thaler, et al.
:: Click here for PDF of report
