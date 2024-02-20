JRL NEWSWATCH: “Despair in Russia as Putin Spirals Out of Control” – Daily Beast

“…. Putin’s spokesman informed Russians this [past] week that … [Russia’s] ‘special military operation’ … was set to go on much longer because it is now ‘a war against the collective West.’ That’s right: a war. It was remarkable to hear that word from … Dmitry Peskov. Journalists were explicitly banned from using it as the invasion began and thousands of Russians have been detained, fined and imprisoned for telling the truth about a war … now … raging for almost two years. … The rhetorical escalation came in the same week that Alexei Navalny, Putin’s biggest domestic challenger, died in a Russian penal colony in mysterious circumstances. Weeks before the presidential election, the autocrat is flexing his muscles. … By ‘collective West’ the Kremlin traditionally means 31 NATO countries and the 28 nations of the European Union. ‘This is a war when the countries of the collective West, led by the United States are directly involved in the conflict,’ Peskov said. …”