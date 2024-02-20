JRL NEWSWATCH: “Despair in Russia as Putin Spirals Out of Control” – Daily Beast
“Just this [past] week the Kremlin claimed it was at war with the United States and Putin’s No.1 enemy was found dead in prison. Russians are terrified about what’s next.”
“…. Putin’s spokesman informed Russians this [past] week that … [Russia’s] ‘special military operation’ … was set to go on much longer because it is now ‘a war against the collective West.’ That’s right: a war. It was remarkable to hear that word from … Dmitry Peskov. Journalists were explicitly banned from using it as the invasion began and thousands of Russians have been detained, fined and imprisoned for telling the truth about a war … now … raging for almost two years. … The rhetorical escalation came in the same week that Alexei Navalny, Putin’s biggest domestic challenger, died in a Russian penal colony in mysterious circumstances. Weeks before the presidential election, the autocrat is flexing his muscles. … By ‘collective West’ the Kremlin traditionally means 31 NATO countries and the 28 nations of the European Union. ‘This is a war when the countries of the collective West, led by the United States are directly involved in the conflict,’ Peskov said. …”