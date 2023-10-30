JRL NEWSWATCH: “Could wars in Ukraine, Gaza bring ‘major changes in the international order’? Fiona Hill thinks so” – Los Angeles Times

“… [O]netime Russia advisor to then-President Trump [Fiona Hill] fears … support for Ukraine is gradually eroding, encouraging … Putin to try to wait the West out. … But she’s worried about much more …, beginning with Israel’s war in Gaza …. The two conflicts aren’t directly linked, but each is likely to affect the other. ‘These could be global-system-shifting wars … like World War I and World War II … reflect[ing] and produc[ing] major changes in the international order’ … ‘… [T]he Hamas attack on Israel was a kind of Pearl Harbor moment … open[ing] a second front.’ Most … major powers have lined up in … opposing coalitions: the United States and … allies on one side; Russia, China and Iran on the other. One … coalition[] is supporting … Ukraine and Israel. The other is not. … [Meanwhile,] ‘We put too much weight on Ukraine’s counteroffensive,’ Hill said. ‘This is going to be a long war. Putin thinks we will give up if he holds on long enough.’ …”