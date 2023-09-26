JRL NEWSWATCH: “Corruption accusations continue to plague top Zelenskiy aides” – Reuters
“… Ukraine consistently ranks in the bottom half of Transparency International’s annual global Corruption Perceptions Index … [I]n the latest survey, for 2022, only Russia was rated more corrupt in Europe. … In a [June] report … the [IMF] said donors and foreign investors need to see reforms to improve governance, transparency and tackle corruption ‘without delay.’ In a[] [June 2022] assessment of Ukraine’s chances of EU membership … the European Commission described corruption as ‘a serious challenge that requires continued attention.’ A [Sept. 11] survey by two Kyiv pollsters … found … 78% of Ukrainians hold Zelenskiy accountable for government corruption. [In a] related poll … 55% believe Western military aid should be conditional on fighting corruption. In recent months Zelenskiy has taken steps to respond to his doubters …”
