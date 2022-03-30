JRL NEWSWATCH: “Corporate Rejection of Russia Marks New Era of Political Risk” – International Institute for Strategic Studies/ Nigel Gould-Davies/ Moscow Times

“More than 250 foreign companies have left the Russian market.”

“… [N]ew Western sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine are unprecedented in three ways. …. [N]o great power has ever been subject to measures so severe and so rapidly applied. … [T]he sanctioning coalition is extremely broad: the entire transatlantic community is in lockstep, and several Asian countries support export controls. … [Potentially] most significant[,] [w]estern companies are imposing their own boycott of Russia that adds private sanctions to state ones …. [with] major implications for the future of political risk – the ways that collective state or social power hinder market production and exchange. … This marks a sea change. …”

