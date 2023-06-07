JRL NEWSWATCH: “Cologne court fines pro-Russia Ukrainian” – DW
“Elena Kolbasnikova, a Ukrainian national who lives in the western German city of Cologne and has spoken out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, argues that she has a right to freedom of speech.”
“A Ukrainian national … liv[ing] in Cologne … hop[ing] to get a Russian passport …, Elena Kolbasnikova was looking at a [German] prison sentence … of up to three years or a heavy fine after … [speaking] out in support of the war of aggression in Ukraine at a pro-Russia motorcade that she herself organized. The Cologne court … took into account the fact that the mother of two is currently unemployed and demanded only €900 (ca. $963) as a fine. … The judge based her verdict on the fact that it was undisputed that Russia had violated international law by invading Ukraine. She said the defendant’s statements were apt to disturb the public peace …”
