JRL NEWSWATCH: “China tries to act as mediator in Russia’s war with Ukraine” – AP
“Chinese leader Xi Jinping said … Wednesday … Beijing will send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible ‘political settlement’ to Russia’s war with the country. … Xi told … Zelenskyy in a phone call that a Chinese envoy would visit Ukraine and ‘other countries’ to discuss a possible political settlement, according to a government statement …. It made no mention of Russia or last year’s invasion …. It also gave no indication of whether the Chinese envoy might visit Moscow. … China was Ukraine’s biggest trading partner before the invasion, though on a smaller scale than Chinese-Russian trade. …”
