JRL NEWSWATCH: “China and Russia cast U.S. as agent of global instability at military forum” – Washington Post
“Chinese and Russian military officials on Monday criticized the United States as an agent of global instability … Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, … threatened grave consequences over Western involvement in the war in Ukraine. … Shoigu made the remarks at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, China’s annual international military summit … [China’s] second-highest-ranked military official, Zhang Youxia, also issued oblique criticisms of the United States — while leaving the way open to improve [U.S.-China] military ties …. Zhang and other Chinese military officials stood firm that the issue of Taiwan, which Beijing claims is part of its territory, was not up for discussion. Taiwan was a ‘core interest’ for China, Zhang said, warning that countries should not ‘deliberately provoke other countries on sensitive issues.’ …”
